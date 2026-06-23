Defence IT Panel Backs Indigenous Tech and AI Adoption

Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth chaired the 15th meeting of the Defence Information Technology Consultative Committee (DITCC) in New Delhi on 23 June, with discussions focusing on strengthening self-reliance in critical technologies and accelerating the adoption of advanced digital capabilities across the armed forces.

The meeting, organised by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), brought together senior defence officials, technology experts, representatives from academia and industry, and officials from various government departments to assess emerging technological requirements in a rapidly evolving security environment. Participants examined how modern technologies can support defence preparedness and improve operational effectiveness as warfare continues to become more technology-driven.

Focus on Indigenous Solutions for Strategic Technologies

A key theme of the meeting was reducing dependence on foreign technology and building domestic capabilities in areas considered vital for national security. Experts discussed the need to develop indigenous advanced chip manufacturing capabilities, sovereign operating systems and database platforms that can support sensitive defence operations. The committee also reviewed plans related to the strategic placement of data centres to strengthen digital infrastructure for defence needs.

Officials noted that building secure and self-reliant technology ecosystems is becoming increasingly important as nations seek greater control over critical digital assets and communication networks. The committee also explored the role of disruptive technologies that are reshaping military operations worldwide, including artificial intelligence, advanced computing systems and next-generation digital platforms.

Projects Approved to Support National Development Goals

Several proposals received approval during the meeting after detailed discussions among subject matter experts and defence stakeholders.

According to officials, the projects cleared by the committee are expected to deliver long-term benefits for the armed forces while also contributing to broader technological advancement across the country. The initiatives are aligned with the government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the goal of building a developed India under the Viksit Bharat framework.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, as well as leading experts from academia and industry.

The discussions reflected the government's growing focus on leveraging home-grown innovation and emerging technologies to strengthen India's defence capabilities and technological competitiveness.