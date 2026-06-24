Israel, Lebanon discuss pilot project for transfer of some southern territory to Lebanese army
Israel and Lebanon are in talks to implement a US-backed pilot project, where Israeli troops would hand over control of southern Lebanon territory to the Lebanese Armed Forces.
- Country:
- Israel
Israel and Lebanon are discussing a U.S.-backed pilot project under which Israeli troops would hand over control of some territory in southern Lebanon to the Lebanese Armed Forces, according to three Israeli officials.
The officials said the Lebanese troops involved would undergo U.S. training and vetting to ensure they are not linked to Hezbollah, while Israel would maintain a military presence in the buffer zone.
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