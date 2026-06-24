Israel, Lebanon discuss pilot project for transfer of some southern territory to Lebanese army

Israel and Lebanon are in talks to implement a US-backed pilot project, where Israeli troops would hand over control of southern Lebanon territory to the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Reuters | Israel And Lebanon Are Discussing A Usbacked Pilot Project Under Which Israeli Troops Would Hand Over Control Of Some Territory In Southern Lebanon To The Lebanese Armed Forces | Updated: 24-06-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 11:33 IST
Israel, Lebanon discuss pilot project for transfer of some southern territory to Lebanese army
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel ​and ‌Lebanon are discussing ​a U.S.-backed pilot ‌project under which Israeli troops would hand over control ‌of some territory in ‌southern Lebanon to the Lebanese Armed Forces, according ⁠to ​three ⁠Israeli officials.

The officials said the Lebanese ⁠troops involved would undergo ​U.S. training and vetting ⁠to ensure they are ⁠not ​linked to Hezbollah, while Israel would maintain ⁠a military presence in the ⁠buffer ⁠zone.

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