ADB Launches First Digital Bond to Boost Connectivity

The Asian Development Bank has launched its first digital solutions theme bond, raising $100 million to support projects that expand digital connectivity and strengthen technology infrastructure across Asia and the Pacific. The three-year bond, arranged by Credit Agricole CIB and listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, marks a new step in ADB's efforts to mobilize private capital for digital development. The proceeds will be directed toward a portfolio of projects designed to improve digital access, strengthen public services and support inclusive economic growth.

Issued under ADB's Theme Bonds for Sustainable Development programme, the bond will finance investments in areas such as broadband connectivity, cybersecurity, digital public infrastructure, government systems and technology-based service delivery. ADB officials say the initiative reflects the growing importance of digital infrastructure as countries seek to modernize their economies and improve access to essential services.

Investments expected to improve services and economic opportunities

ADB Treasurer Tobias Hoschka said the new bond will help create what he described as digital highways that support inclusive and resilient growth across the region. He noted that investments funded through the programme could range from advanced communications infrastructure to smart technologies that improve the management of utilities and public services.

The bank believes stronger digital systems can open new opportunities in education, healthcare, financial services and entrepreneurship. Improved connectivity can help students access online learning resources, allow healthcare providers to deliver services more effectively and enable small businesses to reach larger markets.

Digital transformation can also improve government operations through better data management, online public services and more efficient administrative systems. Officials say these improvements can increase transparency, strengthen resilience and reduce barriers that often limit access to services in remote or underserved communities.

Bond supports broader regional connectivity goals

The launch follows ADB's announcement in May of the Asia-Pacific Digital Highway initiative, a major programme aimed at expanding digital access throughout the region. The initiative is backed by a planned investment of $20 billion and seeks to provide broadband access to around 200 million people who currently lack reliable internet connections. Another 450 million people are expected to benefit from faster and more dependable digital services as infrastructure improves.

According to ADB projections, the programme could lower internet costs by approximately 40 percent in remote and landlocked areas by 2035. Reduced connectivity costs are expected to make digital services more affordable for households, businesses and public institutions. The initiative is also expected to support economic growth through job creation, with estimates suggesting around 4 million new jobs could be generated as digital infrastructure expands and new technology-driven industries emerge.

ADB says the bond provides investors with an opportunity to support projects that combine financial returns with measurable development outcomes. By directing capital toward digital infrastructure, the bank hopes to accelerate technological progress while helping countries build more competitive, inclusive and sustainable economies. Officials believe stronger digital networks will play a central role in shaping the region's future, creating opportunities for innovation and ensuring that more communities can participate in the digital economy.