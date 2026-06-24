Indo-Japan Corridor Paves New Path for Technology Innovation

Quess Corp, in collaboration with Japan's Institution for a Global Society and Indo-Pacific Advisory, has launched the Indo-Japan Global Capability Center (GCC) corridor. The initiative aims to support Japanese companies in establishing and expanding their operations in India, focusing on AI, engineering, cybersecurity, BFSI, and digital transformation sectors.

Driven by Japan's commitment to invest 5 trillion yen in India by 2027, the partnership addresses the critical shortage of advanced tech talent in Japan. Quess Corp merges its workforce and GCC execution capabilities with IGS' access to the Japanese market and IPA's governmental and business ecosystem support.

Japan faces a seismic shift in its enterprise model, with a growing demand for cloud, AI, and ML capabilities. The partnership, formed as Japanese firms anticipate a need for hundreds of thousands of additional IT professionals by 2030, promises to bolster GCC growth, talent access, and innovation potential, while Quess Corp saw its share price dip by 0.4 per cent to Rs 250.39 on the NSE as of 1422 IST.