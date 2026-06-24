Aaditya Thackeray Demands Justice Amid Shiv Sena Political Turmoil

Aaditya Thackeray calls for justice as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla meets Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs following a significant split in the party. Six MPs joined the Eknath Shinde faction, sparking 'Operation Tiger.' Meanwhile, Thackeray criticizes the BJP for neglecting Mumbai civic issues and renaming controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 16:36 IST
Aaditya Thackeray Demands Justice Amid Shiv Sena Political Turmoil
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a series of compelling developments within the Shiv Sena (UBT), Aaditya Thackeray has made a fervent call for justice as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla organizes a meeting with party MPs. This meeting follows the internal division of the party, where six members chose to align with the Eknath Shinde-led faction, seen as part of 'Operation Tiger.'

Amid this political turmoil, Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai are poised to articulate their positions to Speaker Birla, advocating against the formal recognition of the breakaway faction. Aaditya Thackeray's remarks on expecting justice resonate amid his party's struggle to maintain unity.

Concurrently, Thackeray has intensified criticism of the BJP's handling of civic responsibilities in Mumbai, particularly in the wake of severe monsoon flooding. He accused the administration of pandering to 'contractors and builders' rather than addressing citizens' needs, and disparaged the city's mayor over alleged misplaced priorities.

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