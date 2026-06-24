Political Turmoil: Shiv Sena's Tensions Amid Party Split

Amidst the political turbulence caused by a split in Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha unit, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray anticipates 'justice' following Speaker Om Birla's convening of a meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs. This development follows six MPs joining the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, an event termed 'Operation Tiger.'

During the meeting, which is scheduled for 5 p.m., Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai plan to present their case, urging that the rebel faction not be officially recognized. Aaditya Thackeray reiterated the expectation of justice amid internal conflicts. Previously, MP Sanjay Raut vociferously opposed the rebel MPs, urging a 'fight against traitors of Maharashtra,' escalating internal tensions.

Furthermore, Aaditya Thackeray criticized the BJP's management of civic issues amid monsoon chaos in Mumbai, accusing them of prioritizing 'contractors and builders' over citizens. He alleged negligence on part of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, as he decried her for focusing on Dhaka while Mumbai grappled with waterlogging. Meanwhile, Thackeray reacted sharply against proposals like renaming KEM Hospital, and expressed skepticism on the Uniform Civil Code in Maharashtra.