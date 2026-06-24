Amit Shah Chairs NCORD's 10th Meeting: Paving the Future of Drug Control

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to spearhead the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) on June 26, unveiling the 'Vision Document 2026-2029' for narcotics control. Hosted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the meeting features participation from 44 Central Ministries and Departments, alongside 108 officials from state governments and drug law enforcement agencies in a hybrid setting.

This pivotal gathering serves as a platform for a thorough evaluation of collective anti-drug efforts by all involved parties. Discussions aim to invigorate states, departments, and agencies with a revitalized drive to achieve effective narcotics control. The meeting underscores the importance of a unified governmental approach to tackle drug trafficking and abuse over the coming three years.

Expected to reinforce Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'zero tolerance policy' against drug trafficking, the meeting will see Amit Shah releasing the comprehensive 'Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029).' Drafted through extensive consultations with relevant government departments and stakeholders, the document provides a strategic roadmap addressing demand reduction, supply reduction, and harm reduction strategies comprehensively over three years. The session will also include the unveiling of the NCB's 2025 Annual Report and the inauguration of new NCB Zonal offices in Jammu and Guwahati.

The strategy incorporates a network-centric enforcement approach and details actions targeting synthetic drugs, darknet trafficking, youth protection, and expansion of rehabilitation centers. The plan clearly specifies responsibilities, timelines, and measurable objectives for stakeholders, highlighting enforcement, rehabilitation, public awareness, and inter-agency cooperation. Meanwhile, a massive drug disposal campaign during the special fortnight will see the destruction of approximately 2,09,500 kg of narcotics worth Rs 6,000 crore across India in compliance with the law.