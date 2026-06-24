EU Proposes Military Mission to Support Lebanese Security

The European Union's diplomatic service has suggested a three-year mission to advise and train Lebanese forces. This mission aims to support the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces in reinforcing territorial control and border security, requiring approval from the EU's 27 member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The European Unions Diplomatic Service Has Proposed A Threeyear Military And Civilian Mission To Advise And Train Lebanese Forces | Updated: 24-06-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 16:36 IST
EU Proposes Military Mission to Support Lebanese Security
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The European Union’s diplomatic service has put forward a proposal for a three-year mission focused on advising and training Lebanese forces, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

Discussions among EU diplomats are underway regarding a potential mission to support Lebanon’s Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces. This mission would necessitate approval from all 27 EU member states. As detailed in a document dated June 17 and distributed to EU member nations, the European External Action Service outlined that the mission would have an initial mandate lasting three years and would aim to assist Lebanese authorities in bolstering territorial control and border security by enhancing the capacities of the LAF and ISF.

To achieve these objectives, the mission plans to focus on strengthening land border regiments, Mobile Force and Regional Gendarmerie Units, enhancing Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities, and reinforcing maritime security measures, including border and port security governance.

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