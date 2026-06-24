Consumer Staples Brace for Margin Boost as Oil-Linked Costs Fall

Consumer staples companies stand to gain from falling oil-related raw material prices, cushioning margins against ongoing agricultural inflation, according to Kotak Securities. Though price hikes persist in home care, product innovations and GST changes support volume growth. Margins diverge across sectors due to varied raw material trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 16:01 IST
Consumer Staples Brace for Margin Boost as Oil-Linked Costs Fall
Representational Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Consumer staples companies are eyeing a potential profit boost as raw material costs linked to oil decline, according to a recent Kotak Securities report. The brokerage suggests that these cost savings could help offset the pressures of ongoing agricultural commodity inflation, aiding firms in maintaining healthy margins over the next few quarters.

Kotak Securities highlights that while companies in sectors like home and personal care continue to implement strategic price hikes to counterbalance raw material price increases, GST-related price cuts in categories like shampoos, tea, and biscuits are expected to fuel volume growth. Conversely, rising milk prices may squeeze margins for dairy and quick-service restaurant sectors in the short term.

The report observes a mixed trend in raw material pricing, with notable decreases seen in oil-linked commodities. Brent crude oil has dropped 25% month-over-month, with similar declines in copra, coconut oil, and palm oil. This variability in commodity trends is likely to shape margins across the consumer sector, benefiting companies like Marico, Hindustan Unilever, and Pidilite Industries as specific raw material costs decrease.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026