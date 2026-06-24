Consumer Staples Brace for Margin Boost as Oil-Linked Costs Fall

Consumer staples companies are eyeing a potential profit boost as raw material costs linked to oil decline, according to a recent Kotak Securities report. The brokerage suggests that these cost savings could help offset the pressures of ongoing agricultural commodity inflation, aiding firms in maintaining healthy margins over the next few quarters.

Kotak Securities highlights that while companies in sectors like home and personal care continue to implement strategic price hikes to counterbalance raw material price increases, GST-related price cuts in categories like shampoos, tea, and biscuits are expected to fuel volume growth. Conversely, rising milk prices may squeeze margins for dairy and quick-service restaurant sectors in the short term.

The report observes a mixed trend in raw material pricing, with notable decreases seen in oil-linked commodities. Brent crude oil has dropped 25% month-over-month, with similar declines in copra, coconut oil, and palm oil. This variability in commodity trends is likely to shape margins across the consumer sector, benefiting companies like Marico, Hindustan Unilever, and Pidilite Industries as specific raw material costs decrease.