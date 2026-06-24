Karkinos Healthcare Completes Landmark HPV DNA Screening Across India

Karkinos Healthcare, wholly owned by Reliance Industries, has successfully completed HPV DNA screening for over 100,000 women across India. This landmark achievement marks a significant step forward in enhancing cervical cancer screening accessibility and follow-up care across the country, according to a company release.

Addressing the limitations of existing cervical cancer prevention efforts, Karkinos utilizes World Health Organization-recommended HPV DNA tests and integrated care pathways. Dr. Neerja Bhatla, a consultant in Early Detection and Women Wellness at Karkinos, emphasized the importance of not only large-scale testing but also ensuring each positive case transitions smoothly through further diagnosis and treatment.

The program operates through multiple channels, including public health initiatives, partnerships, and outreach programs targeting underserved areas. Dr. Goura Kishore Rath, Senior Oncology Advisor at Karkinos, highlighted the initiative's model of delivering high-quality tests and care in remote regions as crucial for public health gains.

Karkinos's initiative underscores its dedication to sustainable health solutions, guided by the late Dr. R. Sankaranarayanan's vision for early detection and the prevention of cervical cancer. The screening infrastructure established could significantly bolster India's efforts to systematically combat this preventable disease, according to company statements.