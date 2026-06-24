Elevating U.S.-India Trade Relations: A New Chapter Begins

USTR Jamieson Greer announced that the U.S. and India are elevating trade relations under Trump and Modi's leadership. The focus is on advancing a balanced trade agreement, enhancing market access, and fostering technology collaboration. Recent talks in Delhi have made substantial progress towards a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:10 IST
Elevating U.S.-India Trade Relations: A New Chapter Begins
United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer (Photo/ Video message released by US Embassy to ANI). Image Credit: ANI

United States Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, has highlighted the strengthening U.S.-India trade relations spearheaded by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Greer, both leaders share an exceptional rapport that is set to elevate bilateral ties, particularly in the realm of trade.

In a statement to ANI, Greer expressed that India is eager to join forces with the U.S. on future technology and trade ventures, marking pivotal opportunities for growth. He emphasized the longstanding agricultural and technological spirit in India, further pushing for cooperation in artificial intelligence and emerging tech fields.

Greer's recent trip to New Delhi, from June 22-24, was a crucial move towards solidifying a balanced India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement. Together with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, discussions centered on key aspects like digital trade and supply chain resilience, setting a course for a comprehensive trade deal.

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