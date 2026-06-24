Russia’s Fuel Crisis: An Urgent Strategic Response

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has prioritized fuel deliveries to regions dependent on seasonal logistics. This decision is in response to gasoline and diesel shortages, caused by Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries, leading to increased fuel prices and long queues at gas stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak Has Ordered Priority Fuel Deliveries To Regions Where Logistics Depend On Seasonal Factors | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:07 IST
Russia’s Fuel Crisis: An Urgent Strategic Response

In a crucial response to escalating fuel shortages, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has mandated prioritized fuel deliveries to regions relying significantly on seasonal logistical frameworks, as per the Interfax news agency.

This governmental strategy emerges amid widespread issues across Russian territories, where many are grappling with gasoline and diesel deficits.

The downtrends have followed recent Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries, leading to noticeable price hikes and resulting in lengthy queues at filling stations.

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