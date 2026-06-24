Middle East Tensions Surge Amid Stalled Peace Talks and Military Standoffs

Israels Defence Minister Said On Wednesday Israeli Troops Will Not Withdraw From Southern Lebanon

On Wednesday, Israel's Defence Minister declared that Israeli troops will remain in southern Lebanon, posing a significant hurdle to Iran-U.S. peace negotiations. This declaration coincides with a Middle East tour by a top U.S. diplomat aimed at persuading skeptical allies about a newly proposed deal.

The recent initial accord between the U.S. and Iran, intended to conclude a war disrupting the Middle East and global economies since the Strait of Hormuz's closure, has attracted criticism. Contentious points include financial incentives for Iran, control of the Strait, and Israel's concurrent conflict in Lebanon, illustrating the accord's fragile nature.

Amid discussions in Washington, Israeli officials assert a refusal to retreat from Lebanon, highlighting security concerns, while the proposal's reception in the Middle East is lukewarm due to perceived generosity towards Tehran. Skepticism persists regarding the nuclear program's clauses and the management of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.