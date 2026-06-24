Trump's Uphill Battle: The Fight Over the SAVE America Act

President Donald Trump is making a rare visit to the U.S. Senate to pressure Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act, a controversial piece of legislation that mandates photo IDs for voters and turns over voter rolls to the federal government. Despite the President's efforts, Republican senators remain divided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Heads To The Us Senate On Wednesday To Pressure His Fellow Republicans To Pass A Longstalled Package Of National Voting Restrictions That Has Aggravated Party Fissures And Shown The Limits Of His Power At A Closeddoor Lunch In The Capitol | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:13 IST
Trump's Uphill Battle: The Fight Over the SAVE America Act

President Donald Trump is set to visit the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, attempting to rally support among fellow Republicans for the SAVE America Act, a contentious voting bill. The measure, which mandates photo identification and proof of citizenship for voting, has become a major legislative priority for Trump.

His visit comes as internal party divisions surface, with Senate Majority Leader John Thune indicating that achieving the necessary 60 votes in the Senate remains challenging. The legislative push has met resistance, even as Trump calls for eliminating filibuster requirements to force a simple majority vote.

Relations between Trump and Senate Republicans appear strained, with recent disagreements on military action against Iran and appointments in his administration. Critics argue that the SAVE America Act could disenfranchise eligible voters, suggesting Republican efforts should address more pressing issues.

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