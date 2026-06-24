Nissan's Strategic Shift: Early Retirement Packages Offered

Nissan Motor Has Decided To Offer Early Retirement Packages To Some Administrative Staff In Japan

Nissan Motor Company has announced plans to offer early retirement packages to select administrative staff in Japan, as part of a broader strategy to reduce its global workforce, according to a report by Nikkei.

The retirement program will specifically target employees at key locations, including the Oppama and Tochigi plants. However, workers on assembly lines will not be affected by this initiative.

While the number of employees eligible for the early retirement options remains undisclosed, this isn't the first time Nissan has implemented such a program, having done so in the previous year as well.