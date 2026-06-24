U.S. Treasury Official Confirms Iran’s Asset Allocation

Us Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Echoed President Donald Trump On Wednesday And Insisted That A Large Percentage Of Irans Unfrozen Assets Would Be Used To Buy Us Foods And Medicine Even As Iran Says It Would Determine Its Spending Bessent

In alignment with President Donald Trump's views, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed on Wednesday that a substantial portion of Iran's unfrozen assets would be channeled towards purchasing U.S. food and medicine.

Bessent emphasized the importance of this financial decision, although Iran maintains that it will determine its spending independently.

The U.S. Department of Treasury plans to establish an operation in Doha to ensure proper oversight of these funds, as Bessent disclosed in an interview with CNBC.