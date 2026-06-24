U.S. Treasury Official Confirms Iran’s Asset Allocation
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that Iran is likely to use a significant portion of its unfrozen assets for purchasing U.S. food and medicine. He reiterated this in alignment with President Trump's views. The Treasury Department plans to oversee the transaction from Doha.
In alignment with President Donald Trump's views, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed on Wednesday that a substantial portion of Iran's unfrozen assets would be channeled towards purchasing U.S. food and medicine.
Bessent emphasized the importance of this financial decision, although Iran maintains that it will determine its spending independently.
The U.S. Department of Treasury plans to establish an operation in Doha to ensure proper oversight of these funds, as Bessent disclosed in an interview with CNBC.