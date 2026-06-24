Germany Cancels Major Frigate Program Amid Rising Costs

Germany Scrapped A Landmark Frigate Programme On Wednesday Following Delays And Expected Cost Overruns

Germany has shelved its ambitious F126 frigate program, citing delays and anticipated costs exceeding initial estimates. The move has significantly impacted shares of Rheinmetall, poised to secure the contract.

The German defense ministry announced an alternative plan to procure eight smaller Meko A-200 frigates from Thyssenkrupp's TKMS, aligning with earlier strategies. The decision is set to reshape Germany's naval defense strategy. Rheinmetall's stocks dropped to a 15-month low, signaling a considerable setback for the firm.

The decision comes amidst broader European defense restructuring, including the scrapping of joint Franco-German military projects. Analysts predict a boost for TKMS, with its order book poised to expand significantly.