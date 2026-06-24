Ebola Outbreak Challenges in Congo and Uganda

The Ebola outbreak in Congo and Uganda surpasses current response capabilities, according to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Despite progress, challenges remain with insufficient contact-tracing and treatment capacity. With over 1,090 cases and 279 deaths reported, the outbreak's epicenter remains in Congo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Ebola Outbreak In The Democratic Republic Of Congo And Uganda Is Continuing To Outpace Response Efforts | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:21 IST
Ebola Outbreak Challenges in Congo and Uganda
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The ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda has outpaced response efforts, according to World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday.

Despite significant progress, Tedros noted the outbreak still presents significant challenges. The global risk remains low, yet he emphasized the need to enhance measures to contain the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus.

Tedros highlighted that inadequate contact-tracing, insufficient treatment capacity, and challenges in conducting safe burials are pressuring the health system. Congo remains the epicenter, with 1,094 confirmed cases and 277 deaths, while Uganda has confirmed 20 cases and two deaths.

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