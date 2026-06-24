Kansas City's Goat Named Messi Wins Hearts Along the Missouri River
While Argentina's Lionel Messi captivates the World Cup, in Kansas City a goat named 'Messi' charmingly clears vegetation along the Missouri River. Both share fame: Lionel on the soccer field, and the goat in environmental efforts at Berkley Riverfront, part of a major redevelopment project.
As soccer superstar Lionel Messi dazzles at the World Cup, Kansas City is home to another 'Messi' capturing hearts at the riverfront. This Messi, a goat, plays a vital role in clearing invasive plants, contributing to a billion-dollar redevelopment initiative.
Dressed in an Argentina jersey, the goat boasted an undeniable charm as its namesake netted goals during the tournament. Kansas City, which serves as Argentina’s base, blends soccer enthusiasm with environmental consciousness along the Missouri River.
Operated by Goats Gone Green, the goats offer a natural alternative to herbicides, ensuring a healthier environment near the river. As Argentina’s iconic player draws crowds, residents enjoy meeting their own local Messi, embodying sports culture's unexpected intersections.