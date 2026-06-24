Lionel Messi May Be Making His Case As Soccers Greatest Of All Time With A Stunning World Cup Run So Far

As soccer superstar Lionel Messi dazzles at the World Cup, Kansas City is home to another 'Messi' capturing hearts at the riverfront. This Messi, a goat, plays a vital role in clearing invasive plants, contributing to a billion-dollar redevelopment initiative.

Dressed in an Argentina jersey, the goat boasted an undeniable charm as its namesake netted goals during the tournament. Kansas City, which serves as Argentina’s base, blends soccer enthusiasm with environmental consciousness along the Missouri River.

Operated by Goats Gone Green, the goats offer a natural alternative to herbicides, ensuring a healthier environment near the river. As Argentina’s iconic player draws crowds, residents enjoy meeting their own local Messi, embodying sports culture's unexpected intersections.