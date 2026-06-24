CISF Secures ISO 9001:2015 Certification Renewal for Indira Gandhi International Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has reaffirmed its position as a leading force in airport security by successfully renewing the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification for its operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. This esteemed certification, provided by Det Norske Veritas (DNV), underscores the high standards of security protocols maintained at India's busiest aviation hub.

The renewal process involved a meticulous and comprehensive audit, evaluating all aspects of the CISF's security management framework. The ISO 9001:2015 standard ensures the agency's operations meet rigorous international criteria, maintaining effective security measures that are consistently monitored and enhanced. Key areas covered by the certification include enforcing stringent security checks while ensuring efficient passenger throughput, highlighting the agency's ability to document and adapt to evolving threats.

This certification serves not just as formal recognition but as a strategic framework for the CISF's ongoing success. By aligning with these international benchmarks, the Aviation Security Group maintains rigorous oversight at the IGI Airport, a crucial hub for domestic and international travel. DNV's audit validated the CISF's capabilities in risk management, SOP execution, and response to the complex challenges of a high-traffic airport. The renewal signifies CISF's commitment to evolving its security measures in tandem with the dynamic global aviation landscape.

Adhering to ISO standards offers a dual benefit for the CISF, combining strong national security measures with a reassuring environment for international airlines and passengers. As the principal guardian of India's aviation security, the CISF ensures that safeguarding Delhi's skies aligns with top global quality management practices.