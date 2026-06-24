Currency Conundrum: EU Nations Grapple with Euro Adoption

Five EU countries still using national currencies must meet certain criteria to adopt the euro but are currently falling short. These countries face political and economic hurdles in meeting the necessary standards. Hungary aims for euro adoption by 2030, showing varied commitment levels among member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Five European Union Countries Still Using Their National Currencies | Updated: 24-06-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 17:41 IST
Currency Conundrum: EU Nations Grapple with Euro Adoption
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In a recent report, the European Commission stated that five EU countries still using their national currencies are not yet eligible to switch to the euro. Despite the bloc's goal of uniform currency adoption, these nations have not met the required economic criteria.

Only 21 out of the 27 EU states currently use the euro, serving over 350 million citizens. Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Czechia, and Denmark retain their national currencies. Although Denmark has a formal opt-out, others are obligated to switch when compliant.

Joining the euro necessitates meeting specific economic benchmarks such as low inflation and public debt. Political reasons and economic instability often delay compliance. Hungary remains optimistic, aiming for euro adoption by 2030 despite economic challenges.

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