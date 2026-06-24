Trump Halts Affordable Housing Bill Over 'National Emergency'
President Trump has canceled the signing of a bipartisan bill intended to expedite affordable housing construction, citing a national emergency. The legislation had passed both the U.S. House and Senate with significant majorities. The decision comes amid rising living costs and a severe housing shortage.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump canceled the signing of a bipartisan housing bill designed to accelerate the construction and availability of affordable homes, declaring it a national emergency.
The legislation had found uncommon bipartisan support, securing a 358-32 vote in the House and an 85-5 vote in the Senate earlier in the week. Trump's decision comes at a time when the high cost of living is a major concern for voters.
Among the proposal's main features are easing environmental reviews for home construction and limiting Wall Street's ownership of single-family homes. This move follows growing worries over a shortage of affordable housing, exacerbated by increased mortgage rates and supply chain issues.