Trump Halts Affordable Housing Bill Over 'National Emergency'

Us President Donald Trump On Wednesday Canceled A Planned Signing Of Bipartisan Legislation Aimed At Speeding Up The Construction And Availability Of More Affordable Housing Todays Housing News Conference And Signing Is Hereby Cancelled Until Such Time As We Pass The Desperately Needed Save America Act

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump canceled the signing of a bipartisan housing bill designed to accelerate the construction and availability of affordable homes, declaring it a national emergency.

The legislation had found uncommon bipartisan support, securing a 358-32 vote in the House and an 85-5 vote in the Senate earlier in the week. Trump's decision comes at a time when the high cost of living is a major concern for voters.

Among the proposal's main features are easing environmental reviews for home construction and limiting Wall Street's ownership of single-family homes. This move follows growing worries over a shortage of affordable housing, exacerbated by increased mortgage rates and supply chain issues.