Botswana Bets Big: Debswana's Diamond Production Surge

Botswanas Debswana Diamond Company Expects To Raise Diamond Production By About This Year

Botswana's Debswana Diamond Company is poised to expand diamond output by 20% this year, according to a central bank official. This increase aims to revitalize an economy hit hard by a slump in the global diamond market.

Debswana, a joint venture between the Botswana government and De Beers, plans to raise production from 15 million carats last year to 18 million by 2026. The initiative follows a previous production cut due to weak demand.

Managing Director Andrew Motsumi announced that Debswana is streamlining operations to enhance efficiency, targeting a significant 33% reduction in annual operating costs by 2028.