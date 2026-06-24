Blaze at New Delhi Data Center Disrupts Google Cloud Services and Poses Data Loss Threat

A destructive fire at an STT Global Data Centre in New Delhi, a facility used by major tech firms, has raised fears of significant data loss and caused Google Cloud disruptions in India. The blaze severely damaged parts of the site, complicating recovery efforts for affected clients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Fire At A New Delhi Data Centre Used By Global Tech Firms Has Left Some Customers Fearing The Loss Of Decades Of Data And Caused Network Disruptions For Google Cloud Services In India | Updated: 24-06-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 21:40 IST
Blaze at New Delhi Data Center Disrupts Google Cloud Services and Poses Data Loss Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating fire at a New Delhi data center, utilized by global tech giants, has sparked concerns over possible data losses spanning decades and has disrupted Google Cloud services in India, as per official communications and insider sources.

The conflagration took place at the STT Global Data Centres India, a facility owned jointly by Singapore's ST Telemedia and India's Tata Communications. It inflicted extensive damage, impeding data recovery efforts, as revealed in a communication to clients. Tata Communications informed the Indian stock markets on June 5 about the activation of emergency measures to mitigate the disruption caused by the early morning fire.

Clients like Matrix Cellular face struggles in retrieving over two decades' worth of data affected by the incident. Some interruptions to Google Cloud's network in India are attributed to this fire, according to informed sources.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026