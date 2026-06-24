Blaze at New Delhi Data Center Disrupts Google Cloud Services and Poses Data Loss Threat

A Fire At A New Delhi Data Centre Used By Global Tech Firms Has Left Some Customers Fearing The Loss Of Decades Of Data And Caused Network Disruptions For Google Cloud Services In India

A devastating fire at a New Delhi data center, utilized by global tech giants, has sparked concerns over possible data losses spanning decades and has disrupted Google Cloud services in India, as per official communications and insider sources.

The conflagration took place at the STT Global Data Centres India, a facility owned jointly by Singapore's ST Telemedia and India's Tata Communications. It inflicted extensive damage, impeding data recovery efforts, as revealed in a communication to clients. Tata Communications informed the Indian stock markets on June 5 about the activation of emergency measures to mitigate the disruption caused by the early morning fire.

Clients like Matrix Cellular face struggles in retrieving over two decades' worth of data affected by the incident. Some interruptions to Google Cloud's network in India are attributed to this fire, according to informed sources.