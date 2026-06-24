Deepti Sharma Poised to Break Women's Cricket Wicket Record

India's all-rounder Deepti Sharma is on the cusp of a historical achievement in women's cricket. She is set to face Bangladesh on Thursday in India's fourth match of Group A in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Currently, Sharma shares the honor of being the leading wicket-taker in women's international cricket alongside former pace icon Jhulan Goswami, with both holding 355 wickets.

An additional wicket against Bangladesh will see Sharma ascend to the top of this prestigious list, having already carved out a significant reputation as one of cricket's top all-rounders. Her World Cup journey has been nothing short of remarkable, highlighted by a standout performance against Pakistan, taking five wickets to ensure India's triumph. Though she was wicketless against South Africa, her impact remains undiminished as she looks to bolster India's semis bid.

Deepti is already India's top wicket-taker in T20Is and leads globally in the format, with 167 wickets across 147 matches. Her ODI record is similarly impressive, sharing second place on India's all-time list with 166 wickets from 124 matches, following Jhulan's 255. As India prepares for a pivotal clash against Bangladesh, Deepti bears the expectations of a nation, eyeing a historic landmark.