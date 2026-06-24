Tragic Teen Suicide in Surathkal: POCSO Case Filed

A 17-year-old girl's alleged suicide in Surathkal has led to a POCSO case against a man. Police report a suicide note, an ongoing investigation, and await postmortem results to determine pregnancy. The accused is linked to a religious group, adding complexity to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 21:45 IST
Tragic Teen Suicide in Surathkal: POCSO Case Filed
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl from Surathkal, within the Dakshina Kannada district, has tragically died by suicide, prompting authorities to file a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused is identified as Aneesh Poojary, according to Sudheer Reddy, the Police Commissioner of Mangalore.

The incident unfolded on June 23, when the girl was discovered hanging at her residence around 4 PM. A subsequent suicide note, addressed to her parents, prompted the family to approach the police at approximately 11 PM the same day, leading to the registration of an FIR at around 1 AM.

Police allege the girl was pregnant, a claim that awaits confirmation through a postmortem examination. Authorities have requested preservation of any potential foetus for DNA analysis. Efforts are being made to locate the accused, who is reportedly linked to a religious organization. The investigation continues.

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