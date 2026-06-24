Qualcomm Acquires Modular to Strengthen AI Footprint with $3.9 Billion Deal

In a landmark deal, US tech giant Qualcomm has announced its acquisition of AI software company Modular, in a move that expands its influence across the expanding generative and agentic AI ecosystem. The transaction, valued at approximately $3.9 billion, will be conducted as an all-stock deal, involving the issuance of up to 19.2 million shares of Qualcomm's common stock to Modular's equity owners.

By integrating Modular, Qualcomm aims to establish a significant presence in a crucial AI sector largely dominated by Nvidia’s CUDA. This software allows developers to leverage Nvidia’s robust GPU capabilities. Modular offers an AI-native software stack designed to optimize AI performance across various hardware infrastructures, potentially shifting industry dynamics.

The acquisition is poised to bolster Qualcomm’s data center strategy, enhancing its ability to conduct efficient AI inference, orchestration, and deployment in distributed systems. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon emphasized the strategic importance of the acquisition, suggesting it heralds a new era for both the company and the AI industry. As major tech firms ramp up AI expenditure, this deal could catalyze further innovation in the AI field.