Parliamentary Committee Explores Key Amendments in Corporate Governance Bill

The Joint Parliamentary Committee is delving into pivotal amendments proposed in the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. On Wednesday, officials from the Finance Ministry and the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) presented their insights, contributing to a broader understanding of the legislative overhaul aimed at enhancing corporate governance in India.

Spearheaded by BJP MP Sudheer Gupta, the committee is assessing the Bill introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in March. Notably, NFRA Chairperson Nitin Gupta, alongside Full-Time Member Smita Jhingran, laid out a detailed perspective to the committee, emphasizing the need for rationalizing penalties and shifting from criminal to monetary penalties for minor procedural lapses.

This legislative effort aims to refine regulatory frameworks to minimize litigation, fostering a conducive business environment for companies and LLPs. By reducing compliance burdens and aligning penalty structures with contemporary practices, the amendments seek to balance business facilitation with accountability and investor protection as the committee progresses with stakeholder consultations.