Ghanaian Witch Doctor Lifts Harry Kane's Curse in World Cup Drama

In an unexpected twist during the FIFA World Cup 2026, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, a self-proclaimed Ghanaian spiritualist, revealed that he had placed a spell on England's captain Harry Kane to thwart his scoring attempts against Ghana. Bonsam's revelation came after the much-discussed goalless draw between the two nations.

The spiritualist, who later announced he lifted the curse, expressed no hard feelings towards Kane, emphasizing their camaraderie in a social media video. Despite Kane's promising double goal performance against Croatia, his significant struggle against Ghana was evident, registering the fewest touches in any of his major international matches, according to Sky Sports.

Harry Kane, unfazed by the missed opportunities, shared his striker's resilience, anticipating future chances to prove his capabilities. As England prepares for their crucial group stage match against Panama in New Jersey on June 28, eyes are set on Kane's ability to bounce back and deliver a match-winning performance.