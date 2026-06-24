Trump's Capitol Push: A Vote on Voting

President Donald Trump made an unexpected visit to Congress to push Senate Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act, focusing on voting restrictions. The move highlights party tensions and the limits of Trump's influence regarding the legislation, which demands photo ID and proof of citizenship to vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Arrived At The Us Capitol On Wednesday In An Unusual Visit To Lobby His Fellow Republicans Into Passing A Longstalled Package Of National Voting Restrictions That Has Aggravated Party Fissures And Shown The Limits Of His Power He Headed Into A Closeddoor Lunch With Senate Republicans After Confounding Many Of Them By Abruptly Canceling His Plan To Sign A Bipartisan Affordable Housing Bill Just Beforehand In An Effort To Ratchet Up Pressure To Enact The Save America Act | Updated: 24-06-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 23:00 IST
Trump's Capitol Push: A Vote on Voting
Donald Trump

In an unanticipated move, President Donald Trump visited the U.S. Capitol to urge fellow Republicans to pass a controversial package of national voting restrictions, known as the SAVE America Act.

Despite holding a closed-door meeting with Senate members, Trump canceled the signing of a bipartisan affordable housing bill to emphasize the urgency of this newly prioritized act. The bill requires a photo ID to vote in federal elections and proof of U.S. citizenship to register, a move widely criticized by Democrats.

Though Republicans hold a Senate majority, they fall short of the 60 votes needed to pass the legislation due to a lack of consensus and support. Critics argue such voting restrictions address a nonexistent issue and could disenfranchise eligible voters.

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