Trump's Capitol Push: A Vote on Voting
President Donald Trump made an unexpected visit to Congress to push Senate Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act, focusing on voting restrictions. The move highlights party tensions and the limits of Trump's influence regarding the legislation, which demands photo ID and proof of citizenship to vote.
In an unanticipated move, President Donald Trump visited the U.S. Capitol to urge fellow Republicans to pass a controversial package of national voting restrictions, known as the SAVE America Act.
Despite holding a closed-door meeting with Senate members, Trump canceled the signing of a bipartisan affordable housing bill to emphasize the urgency of this newly prioritized act. The bill requires a photo ID to vote in federal elections and proof of U.S. citizenship to register, a move widely criticized by Democrats.
Though Republicans hold a Senate majority, they fall short of the 60 votes needed to pass the legislation due to a lack of consensus and support. Critics argue such voting restrictions address a nonexistent issue and could disenfranchise eligible voters.
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