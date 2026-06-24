Tragic Godown Collapse in Kolkata: Arrests Made in Fatal Incident

Three individuals, including a building supervisor and two labor suppliers, were arrested following a deadly collapse of an under-construction godown shed in Kolkata's Taratala area. The incident caused five fatalities and injured 20. Preliminary findings suggest possible irregularities in construction approvals. Rescue operations involved multiple agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 22:57 IST
Tragic Godown Collapse in Kolkata: Arrests Made in Fatal Incident
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic collapse of an under-construction godown shed in Kolkata's Taratala area, three individuals have been apprehended, officials revealed. The incident, which claimed five lives and left 20 others injured, prompted a large-scale rescue mission involving various agencies.

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari confirmed the arrests of Saiyad Md Gulzar, the building supervisor, along with labor suppliers Md Ataul and Subhash Chowdhury. Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister detailed that this horrific event, which occurred at around 12:07 pm on Tuesday, has left two victims in the Intensive Coronary Care Unit (ICCU), while the others have been reported out of danger.

Chief Minister Adhikari visited the injured at SSKM Hospital and described the incident as extremely unfortunate, with some workers feared trapped initially. Preliminary investigations have suggested certain irregularities in the approved construction plans. The godown project plan had been sanctioned for completion by January 2026, under a lease from SMPA. Further investigations are ongoing to assess the full extent of the construction discrepancies.

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