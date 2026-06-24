UN Commission Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza: Global Reactions and Implications

The Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, criticizes Israel and its allies following a UN report alleging genocide in Gaza. The report details the systematic targeting of Palestinian children by Israeli forces, sparking international shock. Israel refutes the accusations, dismissing them as political propaganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 23:02 IST
UN Commission Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza: Global Reactions and Implications
Palestinian Ambassador Abdullah Abu Shawesh speaks on UN report alleging genocide in Gaza, criticises Israel and its allies. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In response to a recent United Nations report, Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, has launched a scathing critique of Israel and its international supporters, accusing them of genocide in the Gaza Strip. The UN findings indicate that Israeli military actions meet the legal criteria for genocide, particularly through the targeting of children.

The UN Commission's report, released Tuesday, highlights ongoing Israeli military operations leading to 'unprecedented death, injury, and trauma' among Palestinian children. Abu Shawesh underscores that these systemic acts of violence are part of a 'long-standing historical pattern' against Palestinians, dating back to 1948.

The commission has documented over 1,000 Palestinian deaths, including 250 children, emphasizing that Israeli actions display genocidal intent. Despite a ceasefire in 2025, violence continues, with major humanitarian repercussions. Israel denies the allegations, branding the report as political rhetoric, while pointing fingers at Hamas for violating the ceasefire.

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