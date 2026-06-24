Electrifying Finale at 26th Asian Senior Fencing Championship Sees Japan and South Korea Triumph

The final day at the 26th Asian Senior Fencing Championship in Bharat Mandapam witnessed thrilling contests, with the last two team titles culminating in exhilarating clashes. Japan's Men's Foil team, triumphantly led by Kyosuke Matsuyama, executed strategic brilliance to secure the gold. Their precise movements and defensive parries were unmatched.

The Hong Kong team, spearheaded by Cheung Ka Long, battled fiercely for the silver, while China clinched the bronze with a formidable lineup. Meanwhile, in the Women's Epee category, South Korea delivered a dominant technical performance. Their high-caliber squad claimed gold, leaving China's strong team with silver and Kazakhstan's resilient efforts earning them bronze.

India, demonstrating remarkable growth, achieved an impressive 8th position in Men’s Foil, powered by a strong mix of fast blade-work and crowd support. In Women's Epee, India’s team showcased immense structural resilience, finishing 9th overall, underscoring their developmental strides on the Asian fencing stage.