United in Grief: India and Qatar Strengthen Ties After Industrial Tragedy

In a demonstration of close bilateral relations, the governments of India and Qatar have rallied together after a catastrophic incident at Ras Laffan Industrial City resulted in the loss of 12 Indian nationals. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal provided a detailed account of the diplomatic communications following the tragedy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a heartfelt phone call from Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar, who extended his condolences for the lives lost in the Sunday night explosion. The accident at the QatarEnergy LNG-operated Barzan gas facility killed 13 and injured 66, including several Indians.

Highlighting the enduring ties between the two nations, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the Emir's outreach in a public statement, reinforcing India's commitment to the well-being of its citizens in Qatar. Officials confirm that relief efforts are actively progressing, with all injured individuals in stable condition receiving proper medical care.