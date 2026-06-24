Market Bounce Back: Tech and Dollar Surge Amid Fed Speculations

Stocks made a comeback with a rise influenced by technology shares and strengthened U.S. dollar performance. While concerns over interest rate hikes persist, gains were seen across major Wall Street indices, despite energy stock losses. The dollar surged to its peak in a year, impacting global currencies and commodities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stocks Rebounded On Wednesday From A Rout In Technology Shares Partly Driven By Concerns About Stretched Valuations | Updated: 24-06-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 22:00 IST
Market Bounce Back: Tech and Dollar Surge Amid Fed Speculations
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In a surprising turnaround, technology shares led a recovery in the stock market on Wednesday, following a significant sell-off. The Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones all climb – buoyed by consumer discretionary, industrials, and materials stocks. However, energy stocks faced losses as crude prices continue to drop.

Despite a rebound, market sentiment remains watchful. Investors are factoring in expected rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which could impact future stock valuations. Meanwhile, attention is focused on upcoming earnings reports, particularly from Micron, contributing further to invest uncertainty.

Global markets reflected cautious optimism with a minor increase in Asian stocks and mixed results in Europe. However, the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen, reaching a one-year high against major currencies, significantly impacting the Euro and Yen. Gold prices tumbled as a result, reaching their lowest in over seven months.

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