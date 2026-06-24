Urgent Inspections on A380 Aircraft Ordered by EU Regulator

Airbus Said On Wednesday It Was Supporting Inspections On A Subset Of A Aircraft After Europes Aviation Regulator Ordered Urgent Checks On The Jets Wing Structures The European Union Aviation Safety Agency Easa Published An Emergency Airworthiness Directive On Monday Requiring Inspections Of A Aircraft

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has ordered immediate inspections for a number of Airbus A380 aircraft, citing potential cracks in wing structures. Airbus has declared support for these inspections, which follow EASA's emergency airworthiness directive.

The directive applies to 16 A380s, with five needing assessments before their next flights and the rest within 25 flight cycles. Most of the affected planes belong to Emirates, with one operated by Qantas, according to data from Flightradar24.

Airbus has identified a smaller group of similar aircraft for cooperative inspection efforts. Whether repairs are necessary or the aircraft can resume service will depend on inspection outcomes, Airbus stated. The A380, known as the 'superjumbo', had its production ceased in 2021 due to reduced demand.