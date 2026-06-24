Caution Over Middle Eastern Skies: Navigating Conflict Zones
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) advises airlines to steer clear of airspace over Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and neighboring regions despite easing tensions. The ongoing risks from short-term ceasefire violations and military activities necessitate vigilance from operators across Middle Eastern airspace until July 1.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued a cautionary notice to airlines, urging them to continue avoiding airspace over Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon, despite a recent framework deal between Washington and Tehran.
The advisory, extended until July 1, highlights the possibility of ceasefire violations in these regions, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, and flags potential military activities affecting Lebanon's airspace due to tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.
Operators are advised to remain vigilant when flying in Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, considering the potential risks and to ensure safety in these conflict-prone areas.