China Debuts Overnight Lending to Tame Market Volatility

Chinas Central Bank Said It Will Debut Overnight Lending Next Week

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has announced the upcoming introduction of overnight lending options starting next week. Designed to offer reverse-repos to banks and brokers, this move aims to exert greater control over volatile short-term interest rates.

Scheduled for a debut on June 29 and 30, the implementation comes during a peak period for seasonal liquidity demands. The newly-created overnight reverse-repos are part of a strategy to address immediate liquidity needs, marking a significant step in interest rate reform, according to analysts at Guosheng Securities.

Bond markets responded positively, with 30-year treasury futures experiencing notable gains. The PBOC also pledged further measures to manage short-term rate fluctuations, indicating the growing importance of overnight rates in its monetary policy framework.