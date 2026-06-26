Fashion's Grand Facade: Controversy at Paris Fashion Week

LVMH's Louis Vuitton brand sparked debate at Paris Fashion Week with a massive artificial waterfall. Amidst a heatwave, the installation, using Paris' water supply, rekindled concerns over fashion's public space utilization. The event drew political criticism and highlighted socioeconomic disparities among local residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luxury Group Lvmh Said No Water Was Wasted In The Giant Artificial Waterfall Built By Its Flagship Louis Vuitton Brand To Open Paris Fashion Week On Tuesday | Updated: 26-06-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 18:13 IST
Fashion's Grand Facade: Controversy at Paris Fashion Week
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Luxury conglomerate LVMH reassured the public that no water was wasted in the creation of its lavish artificial waterfall, a centerpiece of Louis Vuitton's show for Paris Fashion Week, as record-breaking heat gripped the city.

The visually stunning eight-meter waterfall, set against a sand-covered runway, formed the dramatic backdrop for Pharrell Williams' 2027 spring-summer collection, staged outside the sprawling Cité Universitaire complex. This drew attention amid scorching temperatures, prompting discussions on fashion brands' use of public landmarks.

LVMH explained that water for the installation was sourced and redirected from and back to Paris' sewer system using a closed-loop system. While the event elevated Paris as a fashion capital, it sparked criticism over public space use and socioeconomic tensions among local residents, who felt marginalized.

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