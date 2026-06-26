Luxury Group Lvmh Said No Water Was Wasted In The Giant Artificial Waterfall Built By Its Flagship Louis Vuitton Brand To Open Paris Fashion Week On Tuesday

Luxury conglomerate LVMH reassured the public that no water was wasted in the creation of its lavish artificial waterfall, a centerpiece of Louis Vuitton's show for Paris Fashion Week, as record-breaking heat gripped the city.

The visually stunning eight-meter waterfall, set against a sand-covered runway, formed the dramatic backdrop for Pharrell Williams' 2027 spring-summer collection, staged outside the sprawling Cité Universitaire complex. This drew attention amid scorching temperatures, prompting discussions on fashion brands' use of public landmarks.

LVMH explained that water for the installation was sourced and redirected from and back to Paris' sewer system using a closed-loop system. While the event elevated Paris as a fashion capital, it sparked criticism over public space use and socioeconomic tensions among local residents, who felt marginalized.