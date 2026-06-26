Echoes of Conflict: Tensions Rise Between Israel and Iran

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared on Friday that any Iranian attack on Israel would be Tehran's 'biggest mistake'. Meanwhile, Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani warned that failure to voluntarily withdraw from south Lebanon could lead to Israeli defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz Said On Friday That Any Iranian Attack On Israel Would Be Tehrans Biggest Mistake Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani Said On Thursday That If Israel Did Not Withdraw Voluntarily From South Lebanon | Updated: 26-06-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 18:12 IST
Echoes of Conflict: Tensions Rise Between Israel and Iran
Israeli Defence Minister

In a bold statement on Friday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced that any offensive by Iran against Israel would be deemed Tehran’s 'biggest mistake'.

This declaration came in response to an earlier comment by Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani. On Thursday, Qaani warned that Israel's continued presence in south Lebanon could result in military defeat if not resolved voluntarily.

The escalating rhetoric underscores the tense and volatile relations between the two nations, signaling potential conflict in the region.

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