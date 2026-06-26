Stokes Shines as England Battles Back at Trent Bridge

England Continued To Fight Back On Day Two Of The Deciding Third Test Against New Zealand At A Scorching Trent Bridge

England's cricket team demonstrated tenacity on day two of the crucial third test against New Zealand at a sweltering Trent Bridge.

Returning captain Ben Stokes made a significant impact, taking three vital wickets before lunch, helping constrain New Zealand's total to 418-7.

The action at Trent Bridge continues to heat up as England seeks to claw back in the decisive match.