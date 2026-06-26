Stokes Shines as England Battles Back at Trent Bridge

England's cricket team shows resilience on the second day of the decisive third test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. Captain Ben Stokes made a triumphant return by claiming three crucial wickets before lunch, restricting New Zealand to 418-7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | England Continued To Fight Back On Day Two Of The Deciding Third Test Against New Zealand At A Scorching Trent Bridge | Updated: 26-06-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 18:11 IST
Stokes Shines as England Battles Back at Trent Bridge
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England's cricket team demonstrated tenacity on day two of the crucial third test against New Zealand at a sweltering Trent Bridge.

Returning captain Ben Stokes made a significant impact, taking three vital wickets before lunch, helping constrain New Zealand's total to 418-7.

The action at Trent Bridge continues to heat up as England seeks to claw back in the decisive match.

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