Aftershocks: Mindanao's Resilience Amid Repeated Quakes

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale has shaken the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tremor struck 90 km southwest of Balut Island in Davao Occidental province, penetrating at a depth of 10 km. While aftershocks are anticipated, Phivolcs has ruled out the possibility of a tsunami.

This recent quake arrives just weeks after a more devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake impacted the region on June 8, claiming 81 lives and leaving over a thousand people injured, according to the country's civil defense agency.