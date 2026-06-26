Aftershocks: Mindanao's Resilience Amid Repeated Quakes

A powerful magnitude 6.6 earthquake rocked Mindanao, Philippines, on Friday without triggering a tsunami. Situated 90 km southwest of Balut Island, its impact was felt at a depth of 10 km. This tremor follows a recent magnitude 7.8 quake that had devastated the region, causing 81 casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Magnitude Earthquake Struck The Southern Philippine Island Of Mindanao On Friday | Updated: 26-06-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 18:15 IST
Aftershocks: Mindanao's Resilience Amid Repeated Quakes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale has shaken the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tremor struck 90 km southwest of Balut Island in Davao Occidental province, penetrating at a depth of 10 km. While aftershocks are anticipated, Phivolcs has ruled out the possibility of a tsunami.

This recent quake arrives just weeks after a more devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake impacted the region on June 8, claiming 81 lives and leaving over a thousand people injured, according to the country's civil defense agency.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

India
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026