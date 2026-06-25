Train Collision in West-Central Poland Leaves Two Injured

Two passenger trains collided near Bialosliwie, Poland, injuring two people. The accident involved trains traveling from Kolobrzeg to Warsaw East and Pila to Bydgoszcz, affecting 200 passengers. Footage on social media revealed derailed carriages and passengers beside the tracks. Emergency services quickly responded to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Two Passenger Trains Collided Near The Village Of Bialosliwie In Westcentral Poland | Updated: 25-06-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 23:23 IST
Train Collision in West-Central Poland Leaves Two Injured
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Two passenger trains collided near the village of Bialosliwie in west-central Poland, according to a fire brigade spokesperson on Thursday. The accident resulted in two injuries.

The collision involved a train traveling from Kolobrzeg to Warsaw East and another from Pila to Bydgoszcz, reported TVP Poznan. Fire brigade spokesperson Pawel Rykowski confirmed, "The incident occurred at around 6:04 PM in Bialosliwie with approximately 200 passengers on board."

Social media footage depicted passengers standing near the tracks and the derailed train carriages, highlighting the severity of the situation as emergency services responded quickly.

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