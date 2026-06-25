Train Collision in West-Central Poland Leaves Two Injured

Two Passenger Trains Collided Near The Village Of Bialosliwie In Westcentral Poland

Two passenger trains collided near the village of Bialosliwie in west-central Poland, according to a fire brigade spokesperson on Thursday. The accident resulted in two injuries.

The collision involved a train traveling from Kolobrzeg to Warsaw East and another from Pila to Bydgoszcz, reported TVP Poznan. Fire brigade spokesperson Pawel Rykowski confirmed, "The incident occurred at around 6:04 PM in Bialosliwie with approximately 200 passengers on board."

Social media footage depicted passengers standing near the tracks and the derailed train carriages, highlighting the severity of the situation as emergency services responded quickly.