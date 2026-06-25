Canada Calls on Fans to Bridge Borders for World Cup Clash

The Canadian national team urges supporters to join them in Los Angeles for a World Cup knockout game, as strained political ties with the U.S. provide a challenging backdrop. Despite losing their chance to play on home soil, they appeal to patriotism over politics in hopes fans will follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canada Are Calling On Their Redclad Army Of Supporters To Follow Them To The United States And Cross A Border Many Of Them Have Been Deliberately Avoiding | Updated: 25-06-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 23:59 IST
Canada Calls on Fans to Bridge Borders for World Cup Clash
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In a passionate appeal to their supporters, the Canadian national soccer team has called on fans to join them in Los Angeles for an upcoming World Cup knockout match against South Africa.

With the match set against the strained political relationship between Canada and the United States, the team is urging fans to prioritize patriotism over politics and cross the border for the game.

The team lost their chance to play another match in Canada after a narrow defeat to Switzerland, but they remain hopeful of fan support in the U.S.

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