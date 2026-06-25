Canada Calls on Fans to Bridge Borders for World Cup Clash

Canada Are Calling On Their Redclad Army Of Supporters To Follow Them To The United States And Cross A Border Many Of Them Have Been Deliberately Avoiding

In a passionate appeal to their supporters, the Canadian national soccer team has called on fans to join them in Los Angeles for an upcoming World Cup knockout match against South Africa.

With the match set against the strained political relationship between Canada and the United States, the team is urging fans to prioritize patriotism over politics and cross the border for the game.

The team lost their chance to play another match in Canada after a narrow defeat to Switzerland, but they remain hopeful of fan support in the U.S.