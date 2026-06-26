SpaceX's Ambitious Starpipe: Building a Rocket Fuel Future

SpaceX is forging ahead with plans to build an eight-mile natural gas pipeline known as 'Starpipe' to supply its Texas launch facilities. According to county documents, the pipeline, expected to be operational by January 2026, will end at SpaceX's company town of Starbase. This development is part of Elon Musk’s strategy to increase the launch frequency of the next-generation Starship rocket, critical for expanding the Starlink broadband network and future lunar and Mars missions.

Starship requires about 630,000 gallons of liquid methane per launch, currently transported by tanker trucks—a method that SpaceX aims to streamline with Starpipe. This pipeline signifies a major shift for the company, typically associated with space exploration, into natural gas infrastructure. SpaceX’s ambitions include drilling for its own gas and processing it into liquid methane, even as it continues to secure oil and gas leases in Texas.

The pipeline represents a strategic move to control the supply chain and reduce reliance on external suppliers. It aligns with SpaceX’s broader plan to deploy thousands of satellites with substantial energy outputs, reflecting Musk’s vision of leveraging resources from Earth’s surface to the lunar expanse for technological advancements.