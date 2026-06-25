Polestar Pivot: Navigating the Storm of U.S. Restrictions

Polestar, an electric vehicle brand largely owned by Geely Holding of China, will halt sales in the U.S. from the 2027 model year due to restrictions tied to security concerns over connected vehicle technology. The company plans to focus on the European market, where sales are more robust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 23:54 IST
Polestar Pivot: Navigating the Storm of U.S. Restrictions
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Polestar, the Sweden-based electric vehicle manufacturer, announced on Thursday that it would cease selling its vehicles in the United States starting from the 2027 model year. This decision follows the U.S. government's intensified crackdown on Chinese automakers over national security concerns linked to vehicles' connected technology.

The United States' restrictions, based on the Connected Vehicles Rule, impact cars equipped with connectivity technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular connectivity, potentially gathering sensitive data. These measures, introduced by the Biden administration, are extensions of earlier policies under President Trump, aimed at boosting the U.S. domestic car industry.

As a response to these developments, Polestar has shifted its focus towards the European market, where it has witnessed stronger sales. The company continues to grapple with financial challenges, seeking deeper market penetration in Europe with upcoming models like the Polestar 7 SUV, to be manufactured in Slovakia.

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