Americanas Fraud Probe Deepens as Police Target Investors

Brazil's federal police increased their scrutiny into potential accounting fraud at retailer Americanas on Thursday. As part of the effort, they executed search warrants and have frozen up to 54 billion reais ($10.4 billion) of assets belonging to suspects, including high-profile investors Carlos Alberto Sicupira and Paulo Alberto Lemann. This action comes as the investigation, which indicates potential market manipulation and criminal organization, continues to unfold.

Neither Sicupira nor Lemann, who is connected to billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann, were named by the police, but they are reportedly involved according to Brazilian media. Surprised by the crackdown, key investors from the Sicupira and Lemann families assert they were misled by the company’s former management. The announcement follows the tumultuous financial situation Americanas found itself in after disclosing substantial accounting discrepancies earlier this year.

Although Americanas was not the operation's main focus, it remains cooperative with the ongoing investigation into misconduct discovered in 2023. Searches also extended to the premises of investment bank Itau BBA on Faria Lima Avenue in Sao Paulo, with investigators seeking the computer of an executive accused of involvement. Despite not being directly under investigation, Itau has confirmed its active cooperation since the beginning of its involvement in this affair.