The World Cup On Thursday Became The Bestattended In The Tournaments History

The 2026 World Cup has set a new attendance record, with FIFA announcing it surpassed the 1994 milestone of 3.6 million spectators.

This announcement was made during Germany's match against Ecuador in East Rutherford, NJ, as jumbotrons displayed the new figure to an excited crowd.

Despite high ticket prices and travel restrictions under President Trump's administration, Americans are eager to witness the significant moments, says Victor Matheson, a sports economist. With 48 matches remaining, attendance figures might nearly double the 1994 numbers.