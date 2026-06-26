Unprecedented Attendance: 2026 World Cup Sets New Record

The 2026 World Cup achieved record-breaking attendance, surpassing the 1994 milestone with over 3.6 million spectators. Despite high ticket prices and travel restrictions, fan turnout remains impressive, highlighting Americans' eagerness for major sporting events. With 48 matches left, attendance could nearly double the previous record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The World Cup On Thursday Became The Bestattended In The Tournaments History | Updated: 26-06-2026 03:41 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 03:41 IST
Unprecedented Attendance: 2026 World Cup Sets New Record
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The 2026 World Cup has set a new attendance record, with FIFA announcing it surpassed the 1994 milestone of 3.6 million spectators.

This announcement was made during Germany's match against Ecuador in East Rutherford, NJ, as jumbotrons displayed the new figure to an excited crowd.

Despite high ticket prices and travel restrictions under President Trump's administration, Americans are eager to witness the significant moments, says Victor Matheson, a sports economist. With 48 matches remaining, attendance figures might nearly double the 1994 numbers.

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