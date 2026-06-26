Ebola Outbreak Escalates in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo has seen an increase in confirmed Ebola cases, totaling 1,155 with 304 deaths. Government data reported 37 new cases and five deaths over 24 hours. Health officials highlight increased surveillance aiding early detection and indicating ongoing community transmission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Number Of Confirmed Ebola Cases In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Has Increased To | Updated: 26-06-2026 04:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 04:17 IST
Ebola Outbreak Escalates in the Democratic Republic of Congo
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The confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo have surged to 1,155, including 304 fatalities, according to government data released Thursday.

The figures cover confirmed cases up to Wednesday, with a situation report documenting 37 new cases and five fatalities in the preceding 24 hours.

Health officials noted that heightened epidemiological and biological surveillance has facilitated earlier case detection, confirming ongoing community transmission week-on-week.

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