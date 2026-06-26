Global Community Rushes to Aid Venezuela After Devastating Earthquakes

In response to two deadly earthquakes in Venezuela, governments and humanitarian organizations have launched a coordinated aid effort. The quakes, which struck west of Caracas, left at least 188 dead and over 1,500 injured. International teams and resources are being mobilized to aid rescue and recovery operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Governments And Humanitarian Organizations Worldwide Have Begun Sending Cash | Updated: 26-06-2026 04:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 04:06 IST
Global Community Rushes to Aid Venezuela After Devastating Earthquakes
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The world has united in response to the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, which have already claimed the lives of at least 188 individuals and injured over 1,500. The natural disasters, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, struck approximately 160 km west of the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

The U.N.'s humanitarian efforts are in full swing, as underlined by its aid chief, Tom Fletcher. He emphasized the crucial need for global cooperation to bolster the Venezuelan government's relief efforts, pointing out the precarious situation faced by the nation, already grappling with a humanitarian crisis.

The U.S. State Department has pledged $150 million in aid, while other countries like Mexico, Colombia, and Italy are deploying search-and-rescue teams. Pope Leo XIV has also contributed financially to the relief efforts, illustrating a powerful international response to the disaster unfolding in Venezuela.

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