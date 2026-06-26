Global Community Rushes to Aid Venezuela After Devastating Earthquakes

The world has united in response to the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, which have already claimed the lives of at least 188 individuals and injured over 1,500. The natural disasters, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, struck approximately 160 km west of the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

The U.N.'s humanitarian efforts are in full swing, as underlined by its aid chief, Tom Fletcher. He emphasized the crucial need for global cooperation to bolster the Venezuelan government's relief efforts, pointing out the precarious situation faced by the nation, already grappling with a humanitarian crisis.

The U.S. State Department has pledged $150 million in aid, while other countries like Mexico, Colombia, and Italy are deploying search-and-rescue teams. Pope Leo XIV has also contributed financially to the relief efforts, illustrating a powerful international response to the disaster unfolding in Venezuela.